Left lane open on I-10 East, All lanes open on I-10 West at Ramah

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: DOTD

UPDATE: The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked I-10E past LA 3000 (Ramah).

Congestion is at 9 miles. Alternate route: US 190 East.

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 West at Ramah. Congestion has reached LA 77 (Grosse Tete).

UPDATE: I-10 East is now closed past LA 3000 (Ramah) due to vehicle recovery. Traffic congestion has reached 8 miles.

Alternate route: US 190 East.

 

DOTD reports all lanes are blocked on I-10 West at Ramah due to vehicle recovery operations.

Traffic congestion is building. News 10 will update this story when more information is available.

Drivers can use US 190 West as an alternate route.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s