Remembering the Cajundome Mega Shelter and the medical staff who helped evacuees

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In 2005, over 18,000 people sought shelter in the Cajundome after Hurricane Katrina devastated south Louisiana.

Cajundome Director Greg Davis, who was also the director during Hurricane Katrina stressed the importance of treating the evacuees with respect. People that took shelter in the dome were referred as residents, not refugees.

“Lafayette responded with compassion. We were not driven by fear. In the early stages of this tragedy of Katrina, there were lots of media reports that caused lots of people to be fearful of the people, our fellow Louisiana citizens who are in need of our help. But in Lafayette, we did not respond with fear we responded with passion. We welcome everyone,” said Davis.

The Cajundome soon became known as a welcoming shelter, it offered safety and medical attention to all. The medical operations and procedures that staff of the Cajundome mega shelter followed set the standard for mega shelters around the country during natural disasters.

Dr. Paul Azar, the former Cajundome medical director said, “We had 18,000 residents over the two months. We had, out of those many came without glasses, without medication, without any history and we provided for care for them.”

During the 2 months, over 5,000 patients were seen in Cajun dome health clinic. The events of those 2 months are laid out in the new book titled “Cajundome Mega Shelter”. The book lays a blueprint on how to care for large numbers of people for long periods of time following major natural disasters.

