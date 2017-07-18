Retired Detective “Rodie” Sanchez speaks to cadets about protecting and serving

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The deaths of three law enforcement officers a year ago in Baton Rouge continue to affect the law enforcement community and those who knew them.

On Tuesday, eleven cadets graduated from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Post Officers Standard Training Academy. Retired Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective “Rodie” Sanchez was the guest speaker. Detective Sanchez talked about the friendship he had with one of the officers killed that day.

Sanchez talked about the journey these new cadets are about to take. He told them the task is important, be prepared and know your surroundings. “They were ambushed; but they didn’t care where they were going because that was their job,” said Sanchez.

Major Ginny Higgins explained that the academy impresses upon cadets that integrity must be maintained not only for the individual but for the department that officer or deputy will represent. “They had a fellow brother that was shot and killed. They were going there no matter what it took,” explained Sanchez.

According to Major Higgins, the training courses at the academy included active shooter training — firearms and fingerprinting. “The classroom work is fine. Their job starts today when they leave out of this building. They start when they get in that patrol car. They are a family,” added Sanchez.