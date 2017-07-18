Woman arrested for stealing coins from 92-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in Calcasieu Parish say a woman is facing theft charges for stealing from an elderly man she was taking care of.

Deputies began investigating the case on June 7, 2017, after receiving a complaint of theft from a 92-year-old man.

Kim Myers, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said, the victim’s caretaker Amanda L. Bebee, 35, of Iowa, La., had stolen approximately 13 gold and silver coins from a safe located inside the victim’s home.

Bebee confirmed to deputies she had taken the coins and sold them to a local coin shop, according to Myers.

Bebee was arrested on July 13, 2017, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft between $5,000 to $25,000.

She was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.

Myers said the coins that were stolen are valued between $20,000 and $25,000.