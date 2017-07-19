Coroner: St. Tammany Parish fire chief’s wife identified as house fire victim

By Published:

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a woman found dead after a house fire has been identified.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston said in a statement that DNA evidence was used to identify the body of 49-year-old Nanette Krentel following a house fire in Lacombe on Friday. Nanette Krentel was the wife of St. Tammany Fire District No. 12 Chief Stephen Krentel.

News outlets report the blaze destroyed the home and the roof had to be removed before any remains could be recovered. Investigators later found Krentel’s body along with the remains of pets.

Krentel was a former preschool teacher.

