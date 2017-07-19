Domino’s to open new ‘pizza theater’ in Youngsville

(The Daily Advertiser) – Domino’s is opening a new “pizza theater” restaurant in Youngsville this month.

The new store, located at 2761 E. Milton Ave., is set to open July 31 with free pizza for the first 50 carry-out customers of the day.

Instead of the tiny lobby of traditional Domino’s locations, the new Youngsville store will feature the pizza-theater design that allows for more interaction between customers and staff.

The store, which will offer drive-thru and delivery service, will also include:

a large, open lobby area

a viewing area to watch the pizza-making process

a screen for tracking orders

seating for dine-in customers

a large chalkboard for expressing creativity or leaving feedback

“We are excited to bring the first pizza theater store to Youngsville residents,” said Glenn Mueller, Youngsville Domino’s franchise owner, in a press release.

“The pizza theater design is an even better, more interactive experience. Customers can actually watch and track their pizza being made, each step of the way. Domino’s is bringing the art and fun of pizza making to the forefront.”

The new store will give away free pizza in the form of gift certificates to the first 50 carryout customers who make a purchase of $10 or more when the store opens at 10 a.m. July 31.

The first 25 carry-out customers will win free pizza for a year (12 large one-topping pizzas).

The next 15 carry-out customers will win free pizza for a month (four large one-topping pizzas).

The following 10 will win one free large one-topping pizza.

Domino’s is also looking to hire additional delivery drivers for the Youngsville location. Those who are interested in applying may do so at jobs.dominos.com.

To place an order at this Youngsville Domino’s location, customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 337-857-3090.