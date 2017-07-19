Gov. Edwards announces grant money to fund resiliency programs in North Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, July 19 that parts of Northern Louisiana impacted by the March 2016 flood will receive grant money to assist in disaster relief repairs.

Edwards traveled to Shreveport and Monroe to award Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) dollars to several local entities in the Northwest and Northeast areas of Louisiana impacted by the March 2016 flood. These grants will be used to fund local resiliency projects aimed at equipping local governments with the tools needed to better withstand natural disasters in the future.

“Being able to fund these local resiliency projects highlight why we have been fighting so hard for every penny of federal disaster relief money,” said Gov. Edwards. “While the March flood devastated parts of North Louisiana and left many of our fellow Louisianans fighting to rebuild their homes and businesses, local and state government will continue working just as hard as the people we serve to restore our communities and position them to better withstand dangerous natural disasters in the future.”

HMGP is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is available statewide following a declared disaster to protect life and property from future risk. The governor has the authority to allocate the funds for eligible mitigation activities.

To be eligible, a project must be cost-beneficial meaning that the benefits over the life of the project must exceed the cost of the project and must be able to provide a long-term solution. Specifically these funds are used to reduce future flood losses through activities such as elevating flood-prone structures, improving drainage or providing greater flood protection.

“With everything the people of Shreveport and Bossier City went through following the March flood, as well as all those citizens impacted throughout North Louisiana, it is great to see our government work for them in a positive way,” said North Louisiana Delegation Chairman State Rep. Thomas Carmody. “The resiliency projects funded through these HMGP dollars will hopefully ensure that we don’t find ourselves right back in similar circumstances here when another major rain event hits.”