Lafayette Police conducting OWI Checkpoint Friday evening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police will be conducting an OWI Checkpoint at the end of the work week.

Officers will be at the checkpoint somewhere within the incorporated limits of Lafayette between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Police will be targeting impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or any other dangerous substances, and will respond with zero tolerance to those drivers found to be under the influence.

LPD want to remind residents to designate a driver if you intend to drink.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says not doing so could result in costly fines and possible jail time.