Local gym offers women tools of self-defense

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The World Health Organization estimates 1 in 3 women have been either physically or sexually assaulted in their lifetime, usually by someone they know.

So the folks at Real Fit are doing their part to make sure women in Acadiana know how to defend themselves.

“So what if it hurts their feelings. But they need to know that it’s okay to be that way and it’s okay to defend yourself,” Estilette explains.

Estilette is a third-degree black belt in karate, practicing for 16 years.

When Realfit Gym owner Heather Firmin asked her to teach a self-defense class earlier this year, Estilette says she was all in.

“A lot of women don’t know how to defend themselves. So we thought that would be a great way to bring that to all women so that they know in case it that should happen to them they have a few moves in their pocket,” Firmin says.

Estilette says self-defense is all about trusting your instincts and going with your gut.

For Firmin, knowing self-defense is an issue that hits close to home.

“My daughter and a friend, they had an encounter at the mall in the parking lot. One of the girls made it back to the car. The other one was tazed, they took her purse,” Firmin recalls.

Firmin says she’s just thankful her daughter and friend made it out alive.

Estilette says while it’s important to know how to defend yourself, it’s equally important to be cautious and alert at all times.

“Don’t go by yourself. There are just other ways you can do it. Quit trying to think you can be on your own and everything will be okay,” she cautions.

Estilette says it’s important for women to know and remember that they can defend themselves.