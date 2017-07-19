Man arrested on Monday for shooting at a truck after a crash

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested for firing at a vehicle after a crash in Port Barre.

Chief Deon Boudreaux said that on Monday police received a 911 call from 56-year old Keith Fontenot saying he was involved in a hit-and-run crash on US 190.

Soon after another driver called 911 saying he was in a crash, but left the scene because the other driver was shooting at him.

Police arrived and spoke to Fontenot who told authorities that he was pushed off the road by a truck. He then said he shot at the tires of the truck to keep the other driver at the scene, according to Boudreaux.

The driver of the truck told officers that Fontenot began swerving towards him and pushed him into the median. He added as he stepped out of his truck, Fontenot pointed a gun at him.

The driver of the truck said he jumped back into his truck and drove off as Fontenot was shooting at him.

Boudreaux said police found a .38 caliber pistol in Fontenot’s car and 4 .38 spent caliber cartridges.

Fontenot was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He was booked into the Port Barre jail and posted bond the next day, according to Boudreaux.