New charter school opens in Lafayette with non-traditional scheduling

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A charter school with over 400 students in the New Orleans area is expanding with a new school in Lafayette. JCFA is located at 1501 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

According to the executive director, JCFA provides for students who are academically capable but have non-academic barriers. The school opens August 14, 2017.

JCFA Executive Director Millie Manning Harris says the first school opened seven years ago in partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools. Harris explains the story of a student who attends one of the JCFA schools. “Adrian actually started with us as a 21-year-old as a first-time freshman. He had no credits. He was able to graduate from high school.”

JCFA students attend school year-round with classes 3.5 hours per day. “Whether you’re taking care of your grandparents, taking care of a sibling; you may not be able to go to school 7:30 am to 2:30 pm,” adds Harris.

Ron Bodin is a forty year educator who says he retired from the Lafayette Parish School System.

Question: So what drives you to teach here? “It’s small, personal, individualized and we work with many kids who have been given-up on,” explains Bodin.

The executive director says when it’s all said and done students earn a high school diploma. “It’s a regular state diploma. They can get scholarships and go away to college. We had a young lady get a scholarship to Loyola in New Orleans,” says Harris.

Harris confirms that JCFA is a Type 2 Charter and operates independent of the Lafayette Parish School System. She says students from any Louisiana parish can attend.

JCFA currently operates three schools in the greater New Orleans area. The Lafayette charter will be JCFA’s fourth school. For more information visits JCFS website at http://www.jcfa.co