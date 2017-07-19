New Iberia State of the Parish Address

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY)- Iberia Parish President Larry Richard wanted his state of the parish address to serve as a blueprint so residents could get a closer look the functions of local government.

“I think it’s important that we can educate our constituency base on everything that’s going on, of course, it’s important to talk about roads and bridges but they’re so much more to developing a strong community,” said Richard.

Positive changes happening in the community was at the forefront of dialogue as was the constant problem of flooding. We talked to one resident about drainage problems. The parish did experience flooding recently and some residents are concerned if something isn’t done soon the problem will only get worse.

Donovan Garcia, a Jeanerette resident said, “I’m concerned about the direction we are heading in building buildings and not be building the drainage we need for these buildings. We have huge buildings and huge parking lots, one time the water used to be absorbed by the ground or the trees that were there. There’s no drainage to apply to except all of this water.”

Public Works Director Herman Broussard said his department routinely maintains drainage systems parish wide, but without adequate funding, their efforts can only do so much to keep the water out.

“Really that’s what we’re there for. Ongoing maintenance, we do upgrades on drainage culvert and our drainage systems under the roads and our roadways,” said Broussard.

Other information given to residents tonight included presentations from the finance director, purchasing officer, planning and zoning director, economic development, and mosquito control.

According to Guy Bonin, Fire Chief of Iberia Parish Fire District Number One, the parish will be gaining a 4.2 million dollar facility which will help train fireman and improve safety in the parish.