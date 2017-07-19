Police: Suspects use baby to rob victim in New Orleans hotel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are looking for robbery suspects who they say used a baby and reported a fake health issue to distract their victim in a French Quarter hotel elevator.

WWL-TV reports that according to a statement from police, the victim was on the elevator with a woman and man carrying an infant on the afternoon of June 14 when the robbery occurred. Police say the man carrying the baby pretended to have a health issue and leaned on the victim, then took his wallet from his pocket.

The robber returned the wallet to the hotel’s front desk, but with $400 in cash missing.

A surveillance camera in the elevator captured the robbery on video.

App Users – Tap Here To Watch Video

Police say the suspects will be charged with simple robbery and cruelty to a juvenile.