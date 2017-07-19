Students at new non-traditional school taking advantage of opportunity

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette opened its door to students on Monday.

Students that have come from all sorts of different backgrounds. This along with the curriculum gives the school a non-traditional title.

A title that is fitting in every sense of the word.

“I goofed off. (I) joked around with my friends all day everyday, failed,” says student Blaise Hartgrove.

Even with the short history of the school, Hartgrove is already seeing progress.

“My third day and I’m already almost done with one of my classes already,” said Hartgrove with a smile.

Other students at the school are working full time. Some are taking care of children. A variety of situations that they’ve each had to adjust to.

According to Principal Jody Duhon, these students are relishing the chance for a better future.

“Our kids are here in the summer. They’re willing to go to school. So to me, that shows the motivation. It shows the dedication that they have. It shows me regardless of what their circumstances were, they’re ready to move on and they’re ready to move toward something great,” says Principal Duhon.

Another student, Camille Harrington, says she wants to earn her high school diploma to get involved in digital and graphic engineering.

“I don’t want to work at McDonald’s forever because that’s just not me,” laughed Harrington.

The school is set to be open year round.