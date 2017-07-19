Two men hospitalized in Breaux Bridge shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The small neighborhood on Hilda Street has one way in, and one way out. And out of the 40 or so residents, the few we spoke with said they would not expect one of their neighbors to be the victim of gun violence.

Just after midnight Tuesday, David Triggs and his fiancé were outside, and things appeared to be normal.

“I was getting ready to take the trash to the road and that’s when I heard two shots,” said Triggs

He thought they could’ve been fireworks, but still sent his fiancé inside to check on the kids.

“And then right after that I immediately heard it three more shots. That’s when I knew something was wrong.”

Triggs says he saw one man in a white t-shirt, run to a black car and leave the scene.

Two men had been shot, one in the head, the other in his arm and torso.

“An incident like this is unbelievable, for something to happen around here.”” Mitchell Patin has lived on Hilda Street for more than 20 years.

He says the neighborhood is normally peaceful.

Patin has a young daughter and grandkids who often play outdoors, but as violence seems to be getting closer to home, he worries for their safety.

“I’m 54 years old and I’ve never owned a weapon. But it looks like I might have to end up getting one just for protection of my kids, family, and friends around the neighborhood” said Patin.

We spoke to the fiancé of one of the victims and she told us that both men remain in the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two male subjects who fled the scene following the shooting.

They were seen leaving the area in an unknown direction and were driving a two door black Infiniti.