UL Architecture students building tiny house for victim of last year’s flood

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Several U.L. Lafayette Architecture students are building a home for a flood victim. But this isn’t your ordinary house, it’s a tiny house, which some people say are the homes of the future.

The tiny house is called ‘The Modest House.’

“You can see that the house is kind of composed of two parts. It has a wall of shelves which is also a large window. And it has the other side, which is a shell as we call it, which is the roof and the wall,” said U.L. Lafayette Architecture Professor Geoff Gjertson.

It may look small from the outside, but the inside of this 200-square-foot tiny home has everything you need.

“The home is going to have a kitchen in this area, with a closet, and a bathroom with a shower, and a toilet,” said Gjertson.

It will also have a sofa in the living room and a loft area that can fit a double bed. Students in an architecture class at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are building the home and partnering with Habitat for Humanity, to sell it to a victim of last August’s flood.

“It’s really important to know how to build if you’re going to design a building. And it’s all hands on so I love that,” said Meredith Guidry, a student with the program.

As well as using less real estate, the tiny house uses less electricity, as there will be solar panels on the roof and energy efficient appliances. It’s something that just might be the future.

“As we move on in the future, there’s going to be less land available for one, so the idea of a tiny house being able to put multiple homes on a piece of property, or move the home from property to property, is very attractive to a lot of people,” said Gjertson.

Habitat for Humanity is currently interviewing numerous people who were affected by the flood in August of 2017, that are interested in the home.

The tiny house will be completed in September.