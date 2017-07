Acadiana Eats – The Big Chill

The Big Chill (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Strawberry Cheesecake Special

Candy Cup Special

Address: 1288 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Hours of Operation: Mon. – Thur., 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Fri, – Sun., 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

