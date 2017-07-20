AG gives 200 doses of drug to fight opioid overdoses in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has granted the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office with 200 vials of life-saving medication to fight opioid drug overdoses, the sheriff’s office announced this afternoon in a news release.

Major Wendell Raborn said each vial contains a dose of naloxone, which is a prescription medication that counteracts the effects of opioids to restore breathing during an overdose.

The donation of the drugs was made available through a $1 million legal settlement between the Attorney General’s office and pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Raborn told KLFY every emergency responder for the sheriff’s office will be equipped with the life-saving drug, including everyone from patrol deputies to criminal investigators.

In 2016, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received over 30 opioid-related calls, including at least seven accidental deaths from overdose.

Sheriff Louis Ackal said in the news release:

“The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is committed to the fight against the opioid epidemic in our Parish. We are training our deputies to recognize an opioid overdose, and to administer this drug when necessary. It gives me great pleasure to have this tool readily available when life-saving seconds matter.”

“committed to the fight against the opioid epidemic in our parish. We are training our deputies to recognize an opioid overdose, and to administer this drug when necessary. It gives me great pleasure to have this tool readily available when life-saving seconds matter.”

Drug overdoses now surpass automobile accidents as the leading cause of injury-related death for Americans between the ages of 25 and 64, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Louisiana is one of the top ten states for these drug overdoses, with approximately 780 Louisiana residents dying from prescription overdoses each year.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said:

“The abuse and misuse of opioids throughout Louisiana is a public safety crisis that has unfortunately taken the lives of many of our State’s people. I appreciate the pro-active work done by our first responders to fight back against this epidemic, and I am glad we are able to give them the naloxone at no cost to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Naloxone has a shelf life of approximately 16 to 24 months. At this time there is no limit on how much product or how often the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office may request and obtain the medicine through General Landry’s program.