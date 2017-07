UPDATE: 2:20 p.m. All lanes are open on I-10 West past LA 13 (Crowley). Congestion remains at approximately 5 miles.

All lanes are open on I-10 West past LA 13 (Crowley). Congestion remains at approximately 5 miles. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) July 20, 2017

UPDATE:

The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 West past LA 13 (Crowley) due to vehicle recovery. Congestion is at 7 miles. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) July 20, 2017

CROWLEY La. (KLFY)- Interstate 10 Westbound between mile markers 80 and 76 are closed due to an 18 wheeler fire.

Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Brooks David said that there were no injuries.

David also added that Crowley Police and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office will direct traffic to LA 100.