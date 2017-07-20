Cajuns picked to finish 5th in SBC

Coming off its fifth bowl appearance in the past six years, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team was picked to finish fifth overall as the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Football Poll was released by the league office on Thursday.

Louisiana, which finished 6-7 overall and 5-3 in SBC play, received one first-place vote and 95 points in a poll by the league’s 12 head coaches.

Defending SBC co-champion Appalachian State was picked to finish first for the second consecutive year after earning seven first-place votes and 136 points. Troy, which earned two first-place votes, was picked second with 127 points with defending co-champion Arkansas State picked third with 122 points and a first-place vote.

South Alabama (98), Louisiana (95), Idaho (84) and Georgia Southern (82) were picked fourth through seventh in the poll with Georgia State (48), ULM (46), New Mexico State (41), Texas State (31) and newcomer Coastal Carolina (26) rounding out the 12-team field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, led by seventh-year coach Mark Hudspeth, reports for fall camp on July 30 and will open the season on Sept. 2 at Cajun Field against in-state opponent Southeastern Louisiana.

2017 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL (First place votes in parentheses) 1. Appalachian State (7) – 136 pts 2. Troy (2) – 127 pts 3. Arkansas State (1) – 122 pts 4. South Alabama – 98 pts 5. Louisiana (1) – 95 pts 6. Idaho – 84 pts 7. Georgia Southern – 82 pts 8. Georgia State – 48 pts 9. ULM – 46 pts 10. New Mexico State (1) – 41 pts 11. Texas State – 31 pts 12. Coastal Carolina – 26 pts