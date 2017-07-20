Gun sales have decreased since Presidential Election

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Results of a national survey show that gun sales have dropped since the 2016 Presidential Election.

At Dave’s Gun Shop in Lafayette, the shelves are filled with guns and ammunition.

Van Ngyen is an employee at the shop, and says they’ve been seeing a drop in gun sales over the past couple of months.

“We have found that in general in this area, guns have been slow all around,” said Ngyen.

Back in the Spring, ‘The Hill’ published an article stating that background checks on gun purchases declined during the month of January, following the Presidential Election. Analysts say that some voters feared a possible change to the Second Amendment, spurring increased gun sales.

Ngyen says politics could play a factor into the decline in gun sales.

“We have seen that every time there is a position of power that looks unfavorably on firearms, people do tend to worry, especially in this area, and kind of across the United States in general,” he said.

Since then, that reason for buying guns has diminished.

“Since the most recent election, sales or at least ‘knee-jerk reaction,’ scared panic buying, has gone away,” Ngyen said.

Whether you use the gun for hunting, self defense, or target practice, he says it’s his right to bear arms.

“Guns are part of American culture, and it’s not an argument of left or right, liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican, everyone deserves rights,” said Ngyen.

The store says the summer months are usually slow. They do expect gun sales to go back to normal, when hunting season comes along in the Fall.