Lafayette accidents reports soon to be available online

KLFY Newsroom Published:
KLFY File Photo

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –  On August 1, the Lafayette Police Department will have accident reports available to view and print online by putting in information related to their accident, according to Corporeal Carl Ratcliffe.

To access the reports, individuals would have to visit policereports.lexisnexis.com. They would then click the search tab, select the state (Louisiana), select the reporting agency (Lafayette Police Department) and information of the accident

A reporting fee and processing fee will apply.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s