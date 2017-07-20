Lafayette accidents reports soon to be available online

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On August 1, the Lafayette Police Department will have accident reports available to view and print online by putting in information related to their accident, according to Corporeal Carl Ratcliffe.

To access the reports, individuals would have to visit policereports.lexisnexis.com. They would then click the search tab, select the state (Louisiana), select the reporting agency (Lafayette Police Department) and information of the accident

A reporting fee and processing fee will apply.