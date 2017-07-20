Lake Fausse Pointe State Park continues to recover from August 2016 flood

LAKE FAUSSE POINTE STATE PARK, La. (KLFY) – The impact of last August’s flood is still being felt at Lake Fausse Pointe State Park. Some roads and trails remain closed and there are several fenced off areas. The park had massive flooding and things haven’t been the same since.

Billy Furlow has been the park manager for four years. He said parts of the park were under four feet of water and the water didn’t recede for weeks.

“Even at that point, you would still wade through water to get to the cabins. That was at a point 40-45 days would have been a point that you could drive,” Furlow explained.

The floodwaters caused extensive damage to the park’s 18 cabins and 50 campsites. Park officials said water reached the bottom floorboards of some cabins. The cabins have mold and the floors are warped from water damage. Because of that, there has been no overnight camping at the park since the flood.

“All of the trails are closed. The cabins are closed. The RV sites are closed. The conference room is closed. The splash pad is closed. Two of our three bathrooms are currently closed,” Furlow said.

David Richardson and his family traveled from California in a recreational vehicle. They went camping in several Louisiana state parks but when they got to Lake Fausse Pointe they were disappointed to learn they couldn’t spend the night there.

“Well we noticed it said there was no overnight camping so I went and talked to the lady and she said days only so we paid for the day and we’re going to have to hit the road after we hang out today,” Richardson said.

So they made the best of it and spent the day fishing and grilling. They even saw an alligator, which they don’t have in California.

The park has lost money from overnight camping fees from visitors like the Richardson’s since the flood. Furlow said he has seen a noticeable drop in the number of people that visit the park.

The latest numbers on how much the park lost in camping fees aren’t out yet. But in Fiscal Year ‘16 — which ran from July 1, 2015, through June 30, 2016 — the park’s revenue was $589,671.42 — most of that money came from overnight camping fees.

The state parks department originally said the cabins and campsites would be closed for up to a year, but it’s going to take a little longer than that.

The parks department says the architect is finalizing plans for the repairs and bids for contractors will go out soon. Once that happens, they’ll have a better idea on how much the repairs will cost and when they’ll be done. For now, park officials want everyone to know the park is still open for daily use

“We have the boat rentals, the pavilions, the boat launch is open. Come out and have a good afternoon or a good day,” Furlow said.

The state parks department said it’s dedicated to making the repairs as quickly as possible so that visitors can enjoy all the park’s amenities. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

