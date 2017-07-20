Neighborhood watch groups speaking with New Iberia mayor to bring back police department

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – For months now, city officials and residents have been worried about crime in New Iberia.

Tonight, neighborhood watch groups are talking with Mayor Freddie DeCourt about the possibility of bringing back a police department to the city.

The College Park and South Woods Park neighborhood watch groups are meeting tonight with the mayor to get more information on his sales tax proposal.

Mayor DeCourt says it can happen if citizens want to pay more in taxes.

The New Iberia City Council has been talking about the possibility of adding a city police department for a couple months now.

DeCourt is proposing a half cent sales tax, which citizens can vote for on the October ballot.

Currently, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office patrols the City of New Iberia.

Adding a new police department could cost more than 7 million dollars.

Decourt, says he’s been speaking with several neighborhood watch groups and city groups,

Answering questions on the sales tax proposal. He says it’s up to the citizens now if their willing to pay higher taxes for more law enforcement.

Tonight’s neighborhood watch meeting with the meeting is at 7p-m tonight in the Halliburton building.

