Restore Louisiana hosts outreach events for homeowners in Abbeville, Jennings, & Pineville

The following is a news release from the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program:

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program hosts public outreach events next week in Pineville, Jennings, and Abbeville, offering one-on-one help for homeowners affected by the 2016 floods. Representatives are available on a first-come, first-served basis to answer questions and help complete the flood damage survey.

The Pineville event is 2-6 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Rapides Parish Library – Martin Branch, 801 W. Shamrock Ave.

The Jennings event is 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at the William E. Broussard Multi-Purpose Building, 814 Lake Arthur Ave.

The Abbeville event is 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 at the Vermilion Parish Library – Abbeville Branch, 405 E. St. Victor St. in Abbeville

