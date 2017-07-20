Satellite water system comes to Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – For as long as the City of Scott can remember they have used water meters that were outdated. Meters that have required ‘meter readers.’

This has all changed with the help of a satellite.

City of Scott Mayor Purvis Morrison says Scott was approved for a loan of 980,000 dollars last year in order to develop a new water meter system. One that allows viewers to see their water usage online.

“This system is in the cloud. It’s just like your phone service,” says Mayor Morrison.

According to Morrison, the decision to upgrade is for a number of reasons. Reasons like accuracy of meter reading, easier access to data, and saving workers from having to go out to homes.

This lesser workload also means that those who read the meters in the past may be out of a job.

“The meter readers yes, we won’t need them,” says Morrison.

Morrison goes on to say that these workers will still be needed when it comes to gas readings.

The mayor also says the system is new and will be working out a few kinks in the future.

More for information on accessing your home’s water usage via satellite, contact Scott City Hall.