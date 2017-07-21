1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Authorities say one person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in Lafayette Parish.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Fieldspan Road and Landry Road

A small Honda was pulling out on to Fieldspan Road when a black SUV crashed into the car smashing it a tree, according to Louisiana State Police

Two people were in the Honda and were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

One of them died on scene. The other is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV sustained moderate injuries.

Master Trooper Brooks David told KLFY that the SUV crashed into the driver’s side door of the Honda.

State Police continue to investigate the incident and are speaking to a witness about the details of the crash.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

“Troopers are going to be out here for awhile, taking measurements, trying to identify the deceased, going to the hospital and speak to the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, toxicology tests and things like that,” David said.