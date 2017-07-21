Airline Highway in Baton Rouge to be closed this weekend for railroad repairs

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA) – Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Airline Highway will be closed at the Kansas City Southern railroad track east of the Old Mississippi River Bridge.

According to officials with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end Monday (July 24) at 5 a.m.

The closure is to allow crews to replace and reconstruct the railroad tracks at that crossing.

No traffic will be allowed through this area. Detour routes are listed below:

Westbound US 190 (From Baton Rouge): Traffic will be detoured onto I-110 Southbound toward I-10 West

Eastbound US 190 (From Opelousas): Traffic will be detoured onto LA 1 Southbound toward I-10 East