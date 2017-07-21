Carencro teen dies in car crash in St. Landry Parish Thursday night

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Police say a Carencro teen died in a crash late last night in St. Landry Parish.

The crash happened just after 10:15 p.m. on July 20, 2017, at the intersection of LA 356 and Jessie Richard Road.

Master Trooper Brooks David identified the crash victim as Jaydlon Mouton, 17, of Carencro.

Mouton was a passenger in a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Christian Maddie, 17, of Opelousas, at the time of the crash.

Investigators say Maddie was driving southbound on Jessie Richard Road and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with LA 356.

The truck entered the intersection and struck the passenger side of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier that was traveling eastbound on LA 356.

After the impact, the truck overturned in the roadway and the car went into a ditch.

David said Mouton was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Maddie and two other juvenile passengers in the truck were wearing seat belts and suffered minor to moderate injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected; however, a routine toxicology sample was taken from Maddie and the results are pending.

The driver of the car voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test and was not impaired. This crash remains under investigation.