Church Point man accused of sexual battery with children

The following is a news release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz stated, “On June 28, 2017 the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives Section investigated a sexual battery involving 3 juveniles.”

St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives received information that Patrick Guillory Jr. allegedly had touched three separate juveniles under the age of 10 on their genital areas. The three juveniles were interviewed and examined with the assistance of the St. Landry / Evangeline Sexual Assault Center and key evidence was obtained to warrant the investigation. Detectives questioned Patrick Guillory Jr. about the incident, Guillory told detectives that this was a personal matter and he did not recall ever touching any juveniles. Patrick Guillory Jr. was then arrested and booked at the parish jail.

Sheriff Guidroz stated, “This is the third juvenile case in a month where an adult is either having sexual conversations with a juvenile or committing sexual acts on juveniles. More and more juveniles are coming forward and speaking to their parents about inappropriate actions being done to them. Parents are urged to continue to speak to their kids and keep a watchful eye on anyone you have around your kids.

Upon hearing anything out of the ordinary, report it immediately to the authorities.”

On behalf of Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, this is Major Eddie Thibodeaux.