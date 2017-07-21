Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for a Vehicle Burglary in the Lafayette area.On July 15, 2017 at approximately 1:27 a.m. an unknown male was seen in the 100 block of Nicholas Dr. breaking into a vehicle. Once inside the vehicle the suspect removed several personal items along with a firearm. After the burglary the suspect was seen fleeing the area on a bicycle. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.If you have any information about this crime or know the identity of the suspect, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS day or night. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash.

Advertisement