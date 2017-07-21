Fire destroys home in Melville Friday morning

MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Officials say a fire destroyed a home in Melville Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just before 9:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 3rd Street.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to get the flames under control, according to a spokesperson for St. Landry Parish Fire District #1.

The house is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Officials do know not what caused the fire.