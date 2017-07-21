Grass Roots Summer Fest to bring local music to Moncus Park next week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Grass Roots Summer Fest is back this summer.

The event happens Thursday, July 27 at Moncus Park on Johnston Street.

Instead of a five night concert series, this year all seven of the scheduled live bands will be there for one big night.

Attendees can enjoy music from local favorites like Swamp Brewers, Brother Jac, Lost Bayou Ramblers and more.

There will also be 15 vendors, 3 food trucks and a fun jump for the kids.

Gates open for this free event at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

