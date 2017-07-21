Lafayette man accused of burglarizing 8 vehicles in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in Scott.

Chief Chad Leger said officers responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft on Gateau Road on July 19, 2017.

Investigators discovered the vehicle was taken from the owner’s home but was located about 200 yards away, stuck in a neighbor’s yard.

Later that day, officers received reports of vehicles being burglarized from two other homes in the area, according to Leger.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office located the suspect, Jacob Bruno, 36, of Lafayette, as he was attempting to illegally enter a home in the 800 block of LA 93.

Leger said investigators were able to determine that Bruno had, “burglarized a total of 8 vehicles and attempted to enter at least one home.”

Bruno was charged with seven counts of simple burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, one count of unauthorized use of a movable, and for violating his parole.