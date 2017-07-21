Scalise sounds ‘wonderful,’ Pelosi says after speaking to him

WWL-TV Published:
Steve Scalise
In this May 17, 2017 photo, Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WWL-TV) – House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she has spoken with Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice more than a month ago, and “he sounded wonderful.”

Pelosi began her weekly news conference on Thursday by discussing the news of Sen. John McCain’s diagnosis of brain cancer. She said she knows the 80-year-old Arizona senator will keep on fighting.

Pelosi said she also let Scalise know of lawmakers’ prayers for his recovery, and she cautioned the Louisiana Republican not to try to return to work too soon. Pelosi also says she sought to comfort his family, “but their strength is a comfort to the rest of us.”

Scalise remains in fair condition in a Washington hospital after several surgeries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s