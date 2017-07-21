UL-Lafayette History Dept. hosting Grand Theater shooting study

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park at the Horse Farm will be the site for healing and learning tomorrow morning.

The UL-Lafayette Department of History will be holding a ‘history harvest’ at 8 a.m. to noon as part of a study to learn about how the Lafayette community has responded two years after the Grand Theater shooting.

The anniversary of the shooting is this Sunday.

The study involves disaster response. They are attempting to get people to come out and speak about their memories of the tragic shooting.

The responses will be analyzed to develop a plan if and when disaster strikes again.

“We need to think about what happens in that initial reaction or the aftermath. So we need to have a plan in place for how we can prepare for the event and then we need to have a plan in place to prepare for how to respond for an event,” says UL-Lafayette Assistant Professor Liz Skilton.

The platform is also an opportunity for those who are still affected by the traumatic events.

“Obviously we want to take down what people are willing to share, but it’s not something that’s going to be super invasive. It could be a starting point if you haven’t talked about it or if you haven’t really thought about it,” says UL-Lafayette Administrative Assistant Victoria Throop.

There will also be a map where people can place a pin on where they were when the shooting happened to capture the true memory of the day.

“I’m sure we’re going to get people who say they know exactly where they were. I think everybody remembers where they were whether they were in town or not when they heard about the news,” says Throop.

Memories of the shooting can include:

– where you were and how you found out about the incident

-how you personally responded

-what sort of impact it had on the community

-how it has compared to other disasters in Lafayette

The department says the individual interviews should take no longer than five minutes.

They are also scheduling a history harvest next month in order to remember the August floods.