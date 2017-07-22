Carencro police officer spotted playing football with kids

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) A Carencro Police Officer decided to take some time out to throw the ball around with a few kids on Saturday and it was all caught on camera.

KLFY viewer Jordan Breaux sent the pictures to our newsroom.  Breaux said he was driving around the area when he noticed 3 cop cars and decided to find out what was going on.

Happy to realize that the officer was interacting with the kids in a game of football,  Breaux said he took out his cell phone and began taking the photos.

In addtion to the football showdown, the still unidentified officer  also allowed the kids to play with the lights and sirens on his police unit.

