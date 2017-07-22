‘Home Alone’ dad John Heard dies at 72

By Published:
Actor John Heard arrives at Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Producers Peer Group celebration of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 12, 2011. The Emmy Awards will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

(RNN) – The actor best known as Peter McCallister in “Home Alone” died Saturday the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed. He was 72.

John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin’s character in two “Home Alone” films that gained him notoriety.

He also had a role in the HBO series “The Sopranos,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy, as well as roles in notable films such as “Beaches,” “Big” and “The Pelican Brief.”

Heard was married three times and has three children.

