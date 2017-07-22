LWC: Louisiana unemployment rate at three-year low

(WWL) New data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows Louisiana’s unemployment rate is at a three-year low at 5.5% The June employment report shows nonfarm jobs increased by nearly 21,000 over the last 12 months.

Louisiana Workforce Commission Executive Director Ava Dejoie says three industry sectors reached all-time highs in employment.

“In construction, 155,600 workers, leisure and hospitality 236,000 and in the education and health care services, 317,000 people.”

Dejoie credits the film tax credit program for helping to boost the leisure and hospitality sector. She says they are also seeing positive signs with the oil and gas industry. She says the Houma area has gained 600 jobs from May and Lafayette has added jobs in four out of the six months.

“We’re not back where we were in Lafayette or Houma but we’re encouraged that we’ve at least seen some increases.”

Construction is the industry that saw the largest one-month gain, an additional four-thousand workers. Dejoie says Lake Charles continues to be the fastest growing market with an increase in 5,500 jobs over the last year.

“Construction of course, and it’s had continued gains and construction is leading the way in the Lake Charles region.”