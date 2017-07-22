Numerous storms possible for Sunday, heat cranks up next week

An upper-level disturbance, currently positioned across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, will lead to numerous showers and storms developing tomorrow. Storms could form early in the day, especially across coastal areas, affecting some early morning church plans. With the aid of daytime heating and daytime destabilization of the atmosphere, storms will continue to develop through the afternoon. Some storms could contain locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Storms will be efficient rainfall producers, meaning a slow-moving storm could dump 1-2 inches of rain on a location in a quick period of time. Download the KLFY Weather app, so that you can track storms throughout the day as they develop.

The weather pattern looks to change heading through next week. On Monday, an incoming trough will keep storm chances in the forecast, but by the middle parts of the week, high pressure will be working into the area. This high pressure will bring down rain chances, more into the isolated (10-20%) range, and also crank up the heat. In fact, my current forecast calls for mid-90s (94-96) through the end of next week and possibly the weekend.

TROPICS

The tropics remain quiet and no development is expected over the next 3-5 days!

~Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier