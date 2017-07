ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on Quarter Pole Road, east of Rayne.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says deputies are on the scene and actively investigating the scene as well as seeking a possible suspect.

