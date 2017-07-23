Bayou Teche handicap-accessible paddling docks

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) – The national water trail along Bayou Teche has four new handicap-accessible floating docks for canoers and kayakers, and two will be dedicated in the coming week.

Three have a boat slip at one end with two overhead handrails so paddlers on the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail can pull themselves straight up from their boats, rather than leaning over to haul themselves out over one side.

The fourth, at Port Barre (“Barry”) has a gangway handrail and other features for wheelchair access, but doesn’t have a boat slip.

It’s larger than the other three because Port Barre is the starting point for the annual Tour du Teche paddle race.

The dock at St. Martinville will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Monday, and the one at Port Barre at 10 a.m. Tuesday.