Police on scene of drive by shooting in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive by shooting that happened Sunday evening near Carl Williams Park.

Police have confirmed that two people were shot multiple times and has been transported to a local hospital where the conditions are unknown at this time.

Police Chief Rolli Cantu said its still very early in the investigation and that details are forthcoming.

An eyewitness to the shooting tells KLFY that around 7 p.m. someone drove by in a Blue Camaro and opened fire on the victims.

