Victim in Rayne shooting has died, police confirm

By Published: Updated:
Blake Jones: Photo provided by Rayne PD

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) According to Rayne Police, 24 year old Blake Jones, the man who police say was shot in the head Saturday on Marie Avenue in Rayne, has died.

Police say Jones was pronounced dead at Lafayette General Hospital at 8:24 am Sunday morning as a result of the single gunshot wound he sustained in Saturday’s shooting incident.

24 year old Desmond Dugas, who was arrested yesterday following the shooting is still in custody with a parole hold, police said.

A warrant application has been submitted for the offense of Second Degree Murder and if signed will be added to his pending charge of Certain Felon in Possession of a Firearm, police said.

Desmond Dugas (Rayne PD)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s