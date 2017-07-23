Victim in Rayne shooting has died, police confirm

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) According to Rayne Police, 24 year old Blake Jones, the man who police say was shot in the head Saturday on Marie Avenue in Rayne, has died.

Police say Jones was pronounced dead at Lafayette General Hospital at 8:24 am Sunday morning as a result of the single gunshot wound he sustained in Saturday’s shooting incident.

24 year old Desmond Dugas, who was arrested yesterday following the shooting is still in custody with a parole hold, police said.

A warrant application has been submitted for the offense of Second Degree Murder and if signed will be added to his pending charge of Certain Felon in Possession of a Firearm, police said.