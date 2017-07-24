Breaux Bridge Police name suspect in July 15 shooting, should be considered armed & dangerous

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in Breaux Bridge earlier this month.

Chief Rolle Cantu said Jabari LeBlanc is wanted on the charge of attempted second-degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, citing LeBlanc’s extensive criminal history.

Police determined LeBlanc was responsible for the shooting that happened on July 15, 2017, in the 400 block of Sterling Street.

Anyone with information on LeBlanc’s whereabouts is asked to call the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186.