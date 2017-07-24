Deputies arrest Jeff Davis Parish man on several warrants from Jennings PD

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Steven Breaux (Photo Credit: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man over the weekend who was wanted on several warrants from the Jennings Police Department.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said Steven Breaux was wanted on charges of resisting an officer by flight, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers.

Deputies were dispatched Saturday to Breaux’s home on Panchoville Road, about eight miles north of Jennings.

When deputies arrived Breaux ran from his home and into a wooded area. He was arrested after a search of the area.

Breaux was booked into the parish jail on the above charges.

 

