Sheriff: Man arrested for last night’s fatal crash near Rayne had 5 previous DWI charges

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The sheriff of Acadia Parish says his deputies have arrested a Rayne man, who had been charged with driving while intoxicated five times before, in connection with a fatal hit and run crash last night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Quarter Pole Road near LA 98, east of Rayne.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said Ivy J. Roger, 42, of Rayne, was arrested after hitting a bicyclist and fleeing the scene of the crash.

The vehicle fled the scene and was located not far from the scene of the accident. Roger left the vehicle and fled the area.

Authorities identified the victim as Ricky Joyner, 61, of Rayne, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies secured a search warrant to obtain blood from Roger due to a non-cooperation and belief that he was intoxicated, investigators say.

At the time of the crash, Roger was under suspension due to a previous DWI charge.

Gibson said Roger has had “multiple issues with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated,” and has been charged with five DWIs in the past.

Roger was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on charges of hit and run, operating a vehicle under suspension, and vehicular homicide.

DWI charges are pending verification from the crime lab, Gibson said.