Doctors provide free heart screenings to student athletes in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – As the school year approaches and summer gets hotter parents of student athletes have one question — will my child be safe?

On Monday, at Ascension Episcopal School on the Youngsville campus, the Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation provided free heart screenings to athletes.

The foundation says each year over 3,000 children/teenagers die from an undiagnosed heart condition while playing sports. The Athletic Trainer at Ascension Episcopal School Byron Daigle says the cardiac screening will help pinpoint any potential heart issues.

Daigle says some conditions aren’t detectable by a physical exam. “For example when the doctor listens with his stethoscope they can’t detect some of these conditions,” adds Daigle.

Daigle says he works with these students on a regular basis both indoors and out. “You’re around these kids pretty much and more than our own family for part of the year. So absolutely. It’s something we want to prevent and we don’t want to have happen to anybody,” says Daigle.

April Doga is the mother of two student athletes. She’s glad the screening is being provided. “The fact they go the extra mile and check everything can really put your mind at ease,” says Doga.

Doga says her husband is a physician and that his partner gave CPR to a student who collapsed on the basketball court — but could not be revived. “The fact that it happened locally and to someone so young made me aware of the problem,” says Doga.

Doga’s son, Alex says he wants to know his health status. “I want to be able to know that nothing will happen to me if I do such an event like this,” adds Alex.

The foundation reports that since 2012, 55 students have been identified through the program with possible heart conditions.