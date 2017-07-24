Electrical issues from heavy rains cause closure at LSU Dental School

NEW ORLEANS (WWL) – LSU Dental School’s main building will be closed Monday after heavy rains caused flooding and damaged electrical equipment.

According to school officials, rain Saturday flooded the basements of the main buildings on the campus, located at 1100 Florida Avenue. Reports said the buildings took on 1.5 feet of water, and critical electrical equipment was damaged.

Because the buildings don’t have electricity to its computer networks, the school said staffers have no way to access information to call patients and reschedule appointments. However, once the network is fixed, patients will be called to reschedule.

Officials said those who have appointments at the Dental and Medical Primary Care Clinic at 1111 Florida Avenue will be seen as usual because that building did not flood.

Repairs are underway at the main building, but officials said they aren’t sure if the work will be finished by Tuesday.