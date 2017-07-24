Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District issues statement on floodwater mosquitoes

The following is a news release is from Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District:

Persistent daily showers have produced populations of floodwater mosquitoes that need to be addressed.

Also, mosquito surveillance indicates an increase in collections of the Southern House mosquitoes ( Culex quinquefasciatus) , the primary vector of West Nile Virus. Rest assured that operational interventions will bring these populations in check.

The District is asking citizens, if you must be outdoors — wear repellent, cover exposed skin and avoid outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active.

If weather conditions are favorable the District will conduct aerial operations Tuesday (7/25) and Thursday (7/27) evenings. Aerial operations will target Laurent, Ed Broussard and Coteau. Operations will begin near sunset and last approximately two (2.0) hours.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities!

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft — If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT look up to stare or attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period!

Tuesday (7/25) night (Ed Broussard) operations will focus in Loreauville, Suard Rd., Ed Broussard Rd. and Choupique Rd. followed by (Laurent) operations focused in Rynella, Migues, Laurent, Lydia, Weeks Island Rd. and Grand Marais.

Thursday (7/27) night (Coteau) operations will encompass Captain Cade, Coteau Park, ARA, Pepper Plex, the City of New Iberia east to Mullins and Jules Rd.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact our office at (337) 365-4933. Please visit us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control” — like us on Facebook for the latest. For more information about West Nile Virus, Zika and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.